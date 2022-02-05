Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police announce that they have arrested a man after a deadly 2021 hit-and-run.

Police say 62-year-old Charles Bruce Bell was arrested in Mississippi by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Bell is accused of hitting 39-year-old Jake Peter Seames with his car on April 8th. Seames died on May 2nd.

Witnesses told police that Seames was on 23rd Avenue towards University Boulevard, when he was hit by a van at the Fourth Street Intersection. Bell, who was identified as the driver of the van, continued without stopping.

Authorities with Tuscaloosa Police’s Accident Reconstruction Unit arrived at Bell’s house and found the damaged van parked outside. Bell was questioned at the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Office, and was jailed on a misdemeanor harassment charged for shoving an investigator during his interview.

Bell was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Friday, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

