Positive mental health and conflict resolution for 5th-12th graders

Positive mental health and conflict resolution for kids
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham non-profit Fine Arts Find Life is partnering with the YMCA to promote positive mental health and conflict resolution for kids in the 5th through 12th grades, by using expressive arts and education.

The program starts in February 2022 and will take place on Saturdays at the Downtown YMCA Youth Center at 2400 7th Ave N, Birmingham, Al, 35203 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The program is split into two six-months sessions.

The classes include:

  • “Drama for Expression” (acting), taught by Christi Toyer (first Saturdays each month)
  • “Strokes of Joy” (painting, arts & crafts), taught by Lydia Graves (second Saturdays)
  • “Beating Away Anxiety” (African drumming, chant), taught by Ronique Carter (third Saturdays)
  • “Moving Away from Insecurities” (Jazz, Hip Hop, and West African dance), taught by Shronda Majors (fourth Saturdays)

Parents can register their children at fineartsfindlife.com.

