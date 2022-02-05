Mortimer Jordan basketball star with 2 ACL tears scores basket on Senior Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mortimer Jordan High School basketball player who suffered two ACL tears was able to get on the court and score a couple points for his senior night!

Mortimer Jordan Principal, Craig Kanady, said senior Caleb Speights has an ACL tear in each of his knees.

“We have a senior basketball player, Caleb Speights, that has had 2 ACL tears in the last year, one on each knee. He is an incredible basketball player and had a very bright future at possibly playing at the next level. He has managed to play a total of five quarters of basketball over the course of his junior & senior year,” said Principal Kanady.

The principal said Speights suffered his first injury during his junior year and his second injury happened in the second game of this season.

During Thursday’s game against Pell City, the principal said the two teams made an arrangement for Speights to have his time on the court.

“Thursday was senior night. He dressed out and started the ballgame. He obviously can’t play, but he can walk.”

Principal Kanady said the school arranged for Pell City to win the tip and score first.

“Then we got the ball to Caleb to score and then called a timeout to get him off the court. It was a great moment to honor that young man,” he added. “Special thanks to Pell City for their sportsmanship!”

