LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured

Darin Starr
Darin Starr(Crimestoppers)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONDO. Texas (WTVY) -A manhunt for suspected killer Darin Starr ended Saturday with his capture in Texas.

Starr was taken into custody about 1 a.m. west of San Antonio, his arrest confirmed to News 4 by Texas law enforcement officials.

He had aggressively been sought on charges that he aided his brother, Jason Starr, to kill an Alabama school teacher to whom Jason had been married.

A federal indictment claims Darin Starr, in 2017, accepted a motorcycle and cash to brutally shoot his former sister-in-law, Sara Starr, as she left home, headed to the Enterprise, Alabama school where she taught.

Jason Starr had always been suspected despite his iron clad alibi--he had been eating at a café when the murder occurred—making the case more challenging for investigators. He is charged with murder for hire.

The federal indictment issued in Alabama’s Middle District claims Jason gave Darin a 2016 Triumph and cash to kill his former wife, with whom he had been involved in a bitterly contested divorce case.

Sara was shot only days after her former husband had been served with divorce related court documents that ordered $2550 in spousal and child support be deducted from his paycheck each month.

Darin Starr, charged with murder, awaits extradition to Alabama while Jason is free on his personal recognizance, awaiting trial.

Reward money for Darin’s capture had surpassed $20,000 this week and he had been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
AAA Alabama Travel Show
AAA Alabama hosts annual Travel Show, offers tips and prizes for travelers
David George Stoves
Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing 74-year-old man
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to Powell Steam Plant
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be anchor tenant at Birmingham’s Powell Steam Plant