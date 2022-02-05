LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

WATCH: Police hold news conference after officer shot in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A Lexington police officer was shot during an investigation Saturday afternoon:

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeremy Russell confirmed that an officer was shot during the investigation on Newtown Pike near Newtown Court around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Russell confirmed the officer was responsive at the scene and taken to UK Hospital. Russell said it’s believed the bullet hit the officer’s vest.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

Lexington police have continued to gather evidence near the Shell Gas Station where the shooting occurred.

Lexington Police Officer shot

#BREAKING: Lexington Police Officer shot More>> https://bit.ly/3GuY5M3

Posted by WKYT on Saturday, February 5, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY: A large police presence is outside a Lexington gas station.

Police were responding to a call at the Shell Gas Station on Newtown Pike near New Circle Road. A number of police cruisers were seen outside the gas station and at the road. The area had been blocked off for a short time.

A WKYT news crew spotted a police helicopter circling overhead along with a police K9 at the scene.

It is not clear what led to the police activity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered

Latest News

UPDATE: ALEA vehicle pursuit ends in Mountain Brook; area reopened to traffic
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
AAA Alabama Travel Show
AAA Alabama hosts annual Travel Show, offers tips and prizes for travelers
David George Stoves
Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing 74-year-old man