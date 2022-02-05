Lanes of traffic blocked in area of Old Leeds Road in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Two lanes of traffic were blocked Saturday afternoon in the area of Old Leeds Road and Old Leeds Lane.

Around 12:50 p.m. Mountain Brook Police tweeted they were assisting another agency in the area.

Mountain Brook officers said “Expect delays in the area of Old Leeds Road near Old Leeds Lane. There is a large police presence. There is no threat to the public. Please use an alternate route if possible.”

Police are assisting another agency in the area of Old Leeds Road and Old Leeds Lane. Both lanes of tra... https://t.co/98ngs3Kks4 — Mountain Brook Police Dept (@mountainbrookpd) February 5, 2022

