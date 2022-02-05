LawCall
Juvenile grazed by bullet outside of Wenonah High School

Juvenile grazed by bullet at Wenonah High School
Juvenile grazed by bullet at Wenonah High School(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was grazed by a bullet outside of Wenonah High School Friday night.

Police say this happened after a basketball game. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what led to this shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

