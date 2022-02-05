Juvenile grazed by bullet outside of Wenonah High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was grazed by a bullet outside of Wenonah High School Friday night.

Police say this happened after a basketball game. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what led to this shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

