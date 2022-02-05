IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers open on special Saturdays for face-to-face help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at many Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the country including Birmingham.

TACs provide taxpayers with in-person help. Select TACs are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., February 12, March 12, April 9 and May 14. Normally, these centers are not open on Saturdays. No appointments are required.

“The IRS continues to do everything we can to help people during this unprecedented period,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Opening these assistance centers for special Saturday hours is designed to provide yet another way for people to get the help they need. We encourage people to review the details on these special Saturday hours so we can help serve them. I’m also extremely grateful to our employees who have stepped up to provide this special assistance.”

People can receive walk-in help on all services, however, the TACs will not accept cash payments on these Saturdays. During the extra operating hours, people can also ask about reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments and receive other help.

To see which TACs will be open, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

Come prepared

To arrive prepared, individuals should bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

An email address and

Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

“We encourage people to receive payments and their tax refunds via direct deposit, which is faster and more secure than other payment methods,” said IRS Wage & Investment Commissioner and Taxpayer Experience Officer Ken Corbin. “People who don’t have a bank account should visit the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation website for details on opening an account online. They can also use the FDIC’s BankFind tool to find an FDIC-insured bank.”

BankOn, American Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of America, National Credit Union Administration have lists of banks and credit unions that allow opening an account online. Veterans can use the Veterans Benefits Banking Program to learn about financial services at participating banks.

Services provided

The IRS’s Contact Your Local Office site lists all services provided at specific TACs.

If someone has a question(s) about a tax bill or an IRS audit, or needs help resolving a tax problem, they will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services. If these employees are not available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to assist with issues that meet certain criteria.

IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services. Foreign language interpreters will also be available.

People who need assistance preparing tax returns can visit a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly location. VITA sites offer free tax help to qualified individuals who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including:

People who earn $58,000 or less,

Persons with disabilities and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers.

