Hallmark Mahogany launches giveaway of a million cards in honor of Black History Month

Hallmark Mahogany BHM
Hallmark Mahogany BHM(Hallmark website)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSA CITY, Mo. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, February 1, Hallmark Mahogany announced the launch of its second giveaway of one million greeting cards in celebration of Black History Month.

The greeting card brand has honored and celebrated Black culture for more than 30 years.

This year’s three-card pack includes greetings centered around resilience, inspiration and encouragement. Last year’s popular campaign featured cards from Mahogany’s newest collection, Uplifted & Empowered.

The brand intends for this initiative to help enhance emotional connections between family, friends and the community by capturing what’s most valued about Black culture.

“Black History Month is a time of joy, remembrance and recognition of the Black community and the countless contributions Black Americans have made and continue to make,” said Alexis Kerr, vice president, Mahogany. “Given the incredible demand we saw during last year’s giveaway, we’re excited for this year’s campaign as it gives us the opportunity to inspire even more people to lift each other up, honor the past and embrace the future.”

Consumers can visit the Hallmark ShowLoveMahogany page to request a free three-card pack, while supplies last.

