LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Green’s late layup sends No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 74-72

Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got...
Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.(Source: Raycom)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.

Auburn is 22-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia is 6-17 and last in the SEC at 1-9, but gave Auburn a scare.

K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 20 points. Johnson, who transferred to Auburn following his 2020-21 freshman season at Georgia, was loudly booed during pregame introductions.

Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered

Latest News

ESPN’s College GameDay coming back to Auburn
LSU tight end Jack Bech (80)
LSU football makes history as first to fully embrace custom player jerseys
The Crimson Standard includes competition arena and golf practice area
Board of Trustees approves Stage 1 of The Crimson Standard Initiative; will include new competition arena for basketball, gymnastics
Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne speaks on new arena
Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne speaks on new arena