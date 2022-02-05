First responders busy preparing for World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games is just over 150 days away. Competitors from all across the world are still diligently preparing, but so is local law enforcement.

Friday was the conclusion of a five-day training course designed by Homeland security experts from the Counter Terrorism Operational Support. The focus, educating local law and fire departments on the procedures necessary to tackle a radiological or nuclear attack.

“We want to be prepared for any types of emergency. Departments are focused on the day to day activities, but there are those activities that come along ever so often that we don’t deal with on a daily basis. Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives,” said Michael Core.

Core is part of the Counter Terrorism Operational Support team who was brought in to teach first responders how to prepare for large scale threats. However, the training opportunity was organized by the Alabama Fire College and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

“This is not a typical threat that they would see or experience, and this gives them the practical experience,” said Alabama Fire College Hazardous Materials Program Manager Ted Krayer.

First responders from Birmingham, Hoover and Pelham all participated in the five-day course at the Barber Motor Speedway facility, and many believe training like this could be critical in keeping the community safe come the World Games.

“This is definitely not going to be just a city of Birmingham Police Department or City of Birmingham Fire Department event. This is going to be a world stage event and there is going to be multiple federal agencies involved and we’re looking for support throughout the state, throughout the region,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant William Herndon. “It is going to be a very large event and hopefully we can pull it off without a hitch.”

