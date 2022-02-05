FIRST ALERT: Calm, dry morning with wind chills in the teens and 20′s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We will continue to see clearing skies with cold conditions through the morning and below normal temperatures this afternoon. This morning we are also experiencing Wind Chills in the teens and 20′s area wide.

Another cold night is ahead as the chilly air overspreads the region, but a generally calm, dry weather pattern will continue into next week.

By the end of the weekend an area of low pressure will develop off the Coast which will mean an increase in clouds for our area but producing little in the way of rain with only the possibility for a few showers to the south and east. Aside from this feature, a clear, cool weather pattern is expected to continue into the second half of the week with highs and lows nearer normal levels for early February.

However, be aware. Minor flooding may persist into early next week for portions of the Black Warrior, Alabama, and Tallapoosa River Basins. If you have property interests in these areas continue to monitor the river levels and be aware for potential flooding concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.