ESPN’s College GameDay coming back to Auburn

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second time in program history, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Auburn.

The one-hour show, hosted by Rece Davis, along with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will be live on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, ahead of the No. 1-ranked Tigers’ SEC matchup with Texas A&M at Auburn Arena.

“It’s kind of what you go to work every day for,” Head Coach Bruce Pearl said. “Hoping and dreaming that maybe on some Saturday afternoon in Auburn, Alabama – all eyes of the college basketball world will be upon us. That’s what happens when GameDay comes to town.

“It’s also a significant day because it’s our AUTLIVE Cancer game – Auburn Basketball’s fight against cancer. With ESPN being there, we’re thinking of Dick Vitale and his battle. We will recognize and honor Dick as he is outliving his battle with cancer.”

To accommodate the broadcast, tipoff versus the Aggies has changed to 11:00 a.m. (CT) / noon (ET) on ESPN. College GameDay will air at 10:00 a.m. (CT) / 11:00 p.m. (ET).

“Jungle City will be up-and-running on Friday night,” Pearl said. “They are going to want to get into the game early. I’m praying for good weather.”

The Tigers previously hosted the CGD crew ahead of their game against Kentucky on Feb. 1, 2020.

