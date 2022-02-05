LawCall
Advertisement

Crews investigating apartment fire in Ensley

Crews investigating apartment fire in Birmingham(Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene after an apartment fire in Ensley on Saturday.

This happened at 21st Street and Avenue K. Officials say four units were involved.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

