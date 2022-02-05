LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station

City of Birmingham, Alabama
City of Birmingham, Alabama(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that a warming station will be open on February 5th and 6th at the Fountain Heights Recreation Center.

Those who are seeking warm shelter can come both days from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. The recreation center is located at 1327 11th Street North.

