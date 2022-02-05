City of Birmingham investigating sinkhole in Norwood community
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is investigating after a large sinkhole was found in the Norwood community.
This was found on 15th Avenue North between 29th and 30th Street. The City of Birmingham offered this statement on the sinkhole.
