City of Birmingham investigating sinkhole in Norwood community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is investigating after a large sinkhole was found in the Norwood community.

This was found on 15th Avenue North between 29th and 30th Street. The City of Birmingham offered this statement on the sinkhole.

Our engineering team is working to understand the cause of this roadway collapse. Once we determine the cause and the appropriate course of action, we will initiate an emergency repair procedure. That emergency repair will most likely involve hiring an outside contractor to excavate this location and fully repair the underlying source of the problem. While we don’t have a specific timeline just yet for when the work will be completed, we are treating this as a serious issue and will work to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

