LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A for Valentine’s Day

Chick-Fil-A Valentine's Day trays
Chick-Fil-A Valentine's Day trays(Chick-Fil-A)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Participating Chick-fil-A® restaurants are selling sweet or savory surprises in a heart-shaped tray just for Valentine’s Day.

Some of the special trays include the 30-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis®, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves.

These special trays are available at participating restaurants, and well as via delivery where available, for a limited time, while supplies last.

Chick-Fil-A Valentine's Day trays
Chick-Fil-A Valentine's Day trays(Chick-Fil-A)

Check the Chick-fil-A App or contact your local restaurant to confirm availability.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors

Latest News

IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers open on special Saturdays for face-to-face help
Kareshar Payne (Environmental Services Specialist - Hospital, Environmental Services) is...
UAB Medicine hiring health care and support workers
Positive mental health and conflict resolution for kids
Positive mental health and conflict resolution for 5th-12th graders
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Keegan & Theodore