Chick-Fil-A for Valentine’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Participating Chick-fil-A® restaurants are selling sweet or savory surprises in a heart-shaped tray just for Valentine’s Day.

Some of the special trays include the 30-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis®, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves.

These special trays are available at participating restaurants, and well as via delivery where available, for a limited time, while supplies last.

Chick-Fil-A Valentine's Day trays (Chick-Fil-A)

Check the Chick-fil-A App or contact your local restaurant to confirm availability.

