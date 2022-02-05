Birmingham connection to dog stuck in rock quarry outside Charlotte, NC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on that dog we told you about who had to be rescued from a quarry outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

That story has a Birmingham connection!

Workers at Pineville Quarry noticed the dog had somehow gotten stuck on Monday and called 911.

Pineville Quarry is owned by Vulcan Materials Company, which is a Birmingham-based construction aggregates company.

Firefighters in Charlotte couldn’t get to the dog safely until Wednesday.

Until then, workers at the quarry were dropping food down to the dog.

They even named him Cliff, deeming him the quarry’s mascot.

“We hated that he fell down there,” said area manager Chris Carroll. “We weren’t exactly sure how he did. Everybody in the quarry is an animal lover. We already had three or four people, if they didn’t find an owner, that were going to adopt him. We’re glad he got reunited with his owners, but we had plenty of takers at the quarry also.”

With help from Charlotte Firefighters, CMPD Animal Care & Control and Superior Crane, they were able to lower a crane 170 feet to rescue the dog whose real name is Zeus.

Zeus was happily reunited with his owners!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.