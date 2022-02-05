Arrest made in shooting of 2-year-old Major Turner one year after his death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of two-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner.

It’s been an agonizing year for this family, now they can take comfort in knowing police have someone in custody in connection to Major’s murder.

It’s been exactly one year since 2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner was tragically killed at the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community.

After a yearlong investigation, police finally have someone in custody.

“The voices of the community could be heard loud and clear. As law enforcement, political leaders, our faith-based organizations, as well as our community members echoed the same sentiment that was simply, we’re tired. Tired of seeing the future and the hope of our community taken away by senseless gun violence,” said Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.

Major was tragically killed on February 4th of 2021.

Investigators said suspects fired several shots into an apartment where Major and his family lived.

One of the bullets found Major snuffing out the toddler’s life and injuring his mother.

Police announced Monday they had a suspect in custody, 24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.

“That’s the greatest reward you could ever get in your job is being able to tell a family that you’ve been able to make an arrest,” said Interim Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond.

Speed was already behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated capital murder charge that happened back in January.

Over the past three years, Speed has been in and out of jail, according to court records charged with at least 15 other crimes that include robbery and drug charges.

The interim chief remaining tight-lipped about how they were able to identify Speed in Major’s case, saying it was the culmination of everyone working together.

“I’m not even gonna pretend to imagine the grief that Major Turner’s mother has had to endure for the past year, but I do know that going forward, she’ll never have to ask the question of who killed her child ever again,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin said this charge won’t bring Major back, but it gives some form of justice and maybe some closure to his family.

Clearance Speed Jr. is currently locked up at the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

He faces a felony conviction.

