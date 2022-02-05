AAA Alabama hosts annual Travel Show, offers tips and prizes for travelers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Valentine’s Day, Spring Break, and the summer vacation season just around the corner, AAA Alabama is offering tips and seminars at their annual Travel Show to help travelers find the best possible travel deals.

The Saturday morning event at the Pelham Civic Complex featured travel vendors, cruise lines, and tour providers. It offered free seminars every 45 minutes on a variety of topics and destinations, and special pricing opportunities were also available for a variety of travel packages.

Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson, said this was an opportunity for people to learn more about travel destinations with no obligations.

”This is a great time to do some research about potential vacation destinations or book a vacation at a discounted price,” said Ingram. “There is no obligation to purchase anything and with all of our free seminars, it is a terrific opportunity to talk to specific vendors and travel experts to learn about a lot of different destinations.”

AAA Alabama suggests a few tips for vacation planners as the summer season approaches:

Do your research – or have someone do it for you. Those who want to pick up last-minute bargains should probably get in the habit of looking for them on a regular basis.

Travel agents are great resources for both plan-ahead and last-minute travel because they can advise clients of a good deal when it comes up.

Take advantage of special promotions. Rebates, upgrades and credits are big in the travel industry. Travel providers want you to book early, so incentives are more plentiful for “early birds.” The key to getting an upgrade or rebate is to know about it, and a reliable travel agent or travel web site can be an excellent resource.

The lowest price isn’t always the best deal. Make sure before you book your trip that your travel providers have a good reputation.

Consider trip insurance for big-ticket vacations. An unexpected illness or tragedy can force you to postpone or cancel travel either before or during your trip. Trip insurance protects you financially in many of those instances, since most tours and cruises are non-refundable. Several levels of insurance are available – ask your travel agent.

