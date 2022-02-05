19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information on a shooting that left a 19 year old dead in Jackson this week.

19 year old Shakira Gatlin died Wednesday night on Barnes Street. Gatlin is a former member of the Dancing Dolls, a Jackson group made famous on the reality TV series, Bring It, which aired on Lifetime.

JPD says Gatlin's death is being investigated as an accidental shooting.. (WLBT)

Investigators say a boy was questioned about the shooting. He told police it was an accidental shooting.

This is another heartbreaking tragedy for Gatlin’s family. Her father, 40-year-old Derrick Robinson, was shot and killed in September on West Silas Brown Street. Investigators say he was shot while sitting in a truck.

Gatlin was one of the stars of the Lifetime reality TV series Bring It. (FAMILY)

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with expenses for the family. You can find the link here.

