LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman injured in Pell City shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Brown Valley Road in Pell City.

Police say a female sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and left the scene to seek medical attention.

The victim stated that two male subjects at the residence were arguing, and during the course of the altercation shots were fired from a handgun, striking the female. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Woman killed, multiple others injured in storms in West Alabama
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Pell City shooting
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Jordan Lisa Lynn Handy did not come home from work Thursday night. Her car was found at a...
Jefferson Co. authorities looking for missing 17-year-old from McCalla