Woman injured in Pell City shooting

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Brown Valley Road in Pell City.

Police say a female sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and left the scene to seek medical attention.

The victim stated that two male subjects at the residence were arguing, and during the course of the altercation shots were fired from a handgun, striking the female. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital, according to police.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

