Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.
Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.
“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”
VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.
He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”
“I’m a Hawaii photographer, and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.
