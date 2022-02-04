LawCall
Shock settling in after tornado in Sawyerville area

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Just one day after a tornado roared through Hale County, the shock of it all is beginning to settle in for residents in Sawyerville. There were nine total victims, with one tragically dying.

The bitter cold Friday morning added insult to injury to those still trying to grapple with what happened Thursday afternoon, especially Dorian Wellington.

The tornado delivered a powerful and deadly punch.

“It’s really surreal, trying to take it all in one moment at a time,” said Wellington.

Dorian Wellington spent the morning looking for anything he could salvage from his home. So much of it was thrown across the road.

Wellington found a picture of his grandmother. He says she is the one who died in the storm and identified her as Gwendolyn Whitfield. She was 72 years old.

“You look around and it’s completely different. Before it was so beautiful and now it’s tragic.. trying to keep from crying,” said Wellington.

The devastation is in a concentrated area of Hale County Road 30, one Wayne Sexton could hardly take in.

“This is a mess, really bad here. It’s a disaster,” said Sexton.

Another man lost his home, but was far more thankful he wasn’t here when he happened.

“I really don’t know if it’s going to hit me like it’s going to hit me. I’ve never been through anything like this before,” said Steaderic Diggins.

Not far away on County Road 14, a similar story; destruction. Vehicles in a nearby pond. The clean-up has begun but so has the mourning starting with Dorian Wellington.

Dorian remembered his grandmother as someone who was kind-hearted, warm-hearted but could also be tough when she needed to be.

