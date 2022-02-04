LawCall
Pedestrian hit and killed during rainstorm in B’ham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Christopher Lee Browder was walking in the 5600 block of Court I during a rainstorm around 10 p.m. when he was hit by someone driving a 2013 Kia Serento.

He died at the scene.

His death is currently under investigation.

