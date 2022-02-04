LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ohio retailer to pay $5M in Alabama gender bias case

An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million...
An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit.(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the agreement in a statement Wednesday about American Freight Management Co. The company’s website shows it has more than 300 closeout stores nationwide in 40 states operating as American Freight Furniture and Mattress.

The commission claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2019 that American Freight had a nationwide pattern of discriminating against women to work in its warehouse-style stores.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

Labor shortages continue in a lot of industries including construction. So, what’s being done...
Construction labor shortages still lingering
Birmingham Police want you to pay more attention to who you're getting in the car with...
On Your Side: Self-defense expert offers tips to keep you safe while using ride-sharing apps
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Protect yourself when using ridesharing apps
Protect yourself when using ridesharing apps