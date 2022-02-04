LawCall
Jefferson Co. authorities looking for missing 17-year-old from McCalla

Jordan Lisa Lynn Handy did not come home from work Thursday night. Her car was found at a Marathon gas station off Lakeshore Parkway.
Jordan Lisa Lynn Handy did not come home from work Thursday night. Her car was found at a Marathon gas station off Lakeshore Parkway.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jordan Lisa Lynn Handy did not come home from work Thursday night. Her car was found at the air pump of a Marathon gas station off Lakeshore Parkway.

If you have any information on Jordan's whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 4, 2022

Handy is from McCalla and is described as 5′2″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 205-325-1450.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

