Helena Double Homicide suspect makes initial court appearance

Helena double murder suspect appears in court
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena double homicide suspect John Peyton Scott lll made his initial appearance in an Alabama court Thursday afternoon. Scott was taken inside about fifteen minutes prior to the slated start time. Once in the court room the judge wasted no time, with the meeting last only about 10 minutes.

The appearance allowed Judge William Bostic to go over and advise Scott of his rights and the basic procedure that will unfold over potentially the next several months.

Judge Bostic reminded Scott that he is being charged with capital murder for the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. He then pointed out that due to the capital nature of the crimes, no bail will be allowed, and that if a jury deems Scott guilty, he could be sentenced to death.

Prior to the end of todays court proceedings, the judge reminded Scott about his right to remain silent. Scott was quickly transported back to the Shelby County Jail following his appearance Thursday, and neither he or his legal team shared a comment.

