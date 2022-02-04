Hale County school opens its doors and heart to tornado survivors

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A natural disaster often brings out the best in humanity, and nowhere was that more clear Friday than at the Hale County High School auditorium. Love in action was shown one day after a tornado struck the Sawyerville area.

Clothes, bottled water, bathroom items...you name it...it got dropped off, and it’s still coming.

We found Katie Andoe folding clothes, the very clothes that will go to storm survivors some 25 miles away in the Sawyerville area.

“We love each other and we’re a small county,” said Hale County Middle School Assistant Principal Katie Andoe.

Andoe thought about who might wear the clothes with the hope the items will somehow, someway comfort them.

“How our community is giving back to their neighbors and how lucky we are to not have any damage and not lost anything in Moundville,” said Andoe.

Katie Andoe says this wasn’t her idea of opening the doors to the Hale County High School auditorium that served as a drop-off point for collections.

“This is collectively an idea among the administrators,” she said.

Throughout the day, there was a steady flow of donors...many of whom preferred not to talk.

“We do have specific needs. We got two families we know we need specific sizes on, 2x, 3x, 6x,” said Andoe.

Andoe says this was the least they could do considering some of the students who attend school are connected to the very people affected by the storm.

“This has directly affected some of our students’ families, not their immediate families but aunts, uncles and cousins,” Andoe said.

Humanity at its best, when others hurt.

“Really, we’re just...one big neighborhood,” she said.

Katie Andoe says they will reopen the Hale County High School Auditorium from noon until 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

