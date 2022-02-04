LawCall
Full Circle celebrates opening a new location

Full Circle
Full Circle(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A consignment shop in Birmingham has a new location making it easier to support their mission.

Full Circle employs young adults with special needs, helping them build life skills!

“Our purpose is to make sure these young adults with special needs create new skills and feel comfortable in the place that they’re working,” Full Circle Director, Levi Weinbaum, said.

Julia Fargason prepped the store-front for the ribbon cutting Thursday. She’s been with Full Circle for a year!

“I really enjoy working there and I like the people I work with,” Julia said.

With more space, Julia is ready for more responsibilities

“I steam clothes, I organize clothes, I organize clothes by size,” Julia added.

Weinbaum said some workers love to interact with customers while others may be a little shy.

“So when you come into our store you will see who loves to be approached, and they love to have those conversations, you make them feel like they have purpose and make them feel like they have life,” Weinbaum said.

It’s why Julia loves tackling new tasks.

“Sometimes I help check out customers,” Julia added.

Weinbaum said he hopes Full Circle continues to expand to help even more young adults with special needs reach their full potential!

“To see so many people here supporting this means so much to me,” Weinbaum said.

Full Circle is always taking donations of gently used, up-scale merchandise! Just stop by their store at 2902 Linden Avenue in Homewood to drop of clothes.

