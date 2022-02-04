First Alert for cold, cloudy, and breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big story this Friday morning is the strong cold front that has moved through the area. It sparked that one nasty storm that produced a tornado in Sumter and Hale counties yesterday afternoon. We were the first television station to track this tornado warned storm as it traveled from Sumter to Hale counties. Several homes were damaged with injuries and one death. We send our thoughts and prayers out to the communities hit yesterday. The good news is that we don’t have to worry about severe weather today. The big story is the cold temperatures. The flood watch has been canceled for all of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the Southeast. The strongest storms our to our east in parts of Georgia. We are just dealing with spotty showers and wet roadways mainly along and east of I-20/59. Temperatures continue to drop as northwest winds at 10-15 mph bring in cold and drier air. The cold spots are in Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties where temperatures are in the low 30s. Most of the moisture has moved out of these areas, so I’m not too worried about freezing rain or sleet. Just use a little caution if you drive over bridges/overpasses as any standing water could slowly become slick due to the colder temperatures. Everyone else remains above freezing with mid to upper 30s. Warm spots remain southeast of Birmingham where temperatures are in the lower 40s. Plan for the rain to move out by mid-morning. We will likely stay cloudy today with temperatures struggling to climb into the lower 40s. Areas north and west of Birmingham are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 30s today. With winds continuing from the northwest at 10-15 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 20s today. Bundle up and wear layers today to stay warm.

Cold Temperatures Tonight: Models are hinting that cloud cover should slowly decrease by tonight. Plan for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s tonight with northwest winds continuing around 10-15 mph. When you factor in the wind and the temperatures, it could feel like it is in the teens and lower 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We will likely start Saturday off with some cloud cover, but clouds should decrease giving way to a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will remain breezy from the north at 10-15 mph. You’ll need the jacket tomorrow if you plan on being outside.

Sunday’s Forecast: The quiet weather will continue into Sunday. Sunday morning will likely start off cold and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Some spots north of Birmingham could dip into the low to mid 20s as winds remain light with a clear sky. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming up closer to average. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds should end up lower and shift from the northwest to the east-southeast Sunday afternoon. The southerly component to the wind will help us warm up. Sunday should end up as a nice day. We could see clouds increase from the east Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Weak Cold Front Moves In Early Next Week: Models are hinting at a weak cold front that could move through our area Sunday night into Monday. A few models are hinting at a small rain chance in east Alabama Sunday night, but I think we will end up mostly dry. Clouds will move in Sunday night and stay with us through Monday afternoon. Plan for slightly cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds should move out giving way to plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.

Dry Pattern Next Week: The good news about next week is that we look to stay dry. Temperatures will end up close to average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Our next rain chance may not develop until next weekend, but that remains too far out to provide you specific information. Enjoy the nice and quiet weather pattern next week!

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

