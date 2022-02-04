LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crews battle fully involved house fire in Ensley

Crews battle house fire in Ensley
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Ensley.

This happened Friday afternoon in the 4700 block of Court R. So far, no word on what caused this fire or if anyone was living in the home.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

A natural disaster often brings out the best in humanity, and nowhere was that more clear...
Hale County school opens its doors and heart to tornado survivors
Source: WBRC video
Shock settling in after tornado in Sawyerville area
Crews battle house fire in Ensley
Crews battle house fire in Ensley
Source: WBRC video
72-year-old grandmother killed in Hale Co. tornado