Construction labor shortages still lingering

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor shortages continue in a lot of industries including construction. So, what’s being done to attract quality people?

Industry experts say more than two million new construction workers are needed over the next three years to meet demand.

Todd Walker with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama says there’s been a labor shortage in construction for a decade. He says the pandemic really shined a light on it.

Some of the factors include a retiring workforce, pay among other issues. But despite that, Walker says the construction industry locally has been powering through and offering incentives to attract workers.

“We are seeing companies that train do the right things to pay and attract workers. They do have problems however they are getting a lot more out of their workers that they do have and investing in that worker,” Walker said.

To combat the labor shortage, the local Academy of Craft Training gives high school juniors and seniors real world training and internships in the construction industry. Interviews for that academy are taking place next week for next year’s class.

You can find out more information about the academy by calling 205-719-3228 or visit their website here.

