Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president

Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st...
Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university's 21st president.(Source: Auburn University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st president.

Roberts was officially named to the role during Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting, which was held on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Roberts has been dean of engineering since 2012.

His appointment as president will begin on May. 16.

Last month, the university announced Roberts was the lone remaining finalist for the position.

