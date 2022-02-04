LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered

Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a missing boater in Winston Co. has been recovered according to officials.

Helicon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a missed boater call around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Winston County Sheriff’s Office says they found a truck and boat trailer backed in with the truck still running.  Initially no boat was found until ALEA located an empty boat floating nearby.

Divers found the body around 11 p.m. about 30 yards from the boat ramp.

Cullman County dive team and Haleyville Rescue assisted with the search.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million...
Ohio retailer to pay $5M in Alabama gender bias case
Labor shortages continue in a lot of industries including construction. So, what’s being done...
Construction labor shortages still lingering
Birmingham Police want you to pay more attention to who you're getting in the car with...
On Your Side: Self-defense expert offers tips to keep you safe while using ride-sharing apps
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama