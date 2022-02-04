Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered

WINTSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a missing boater in Winston Co. has been recovered according to officials.

Helicon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a missed boater call around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Winston County Sheriff’s Office says they found a truck and boat trailer backed in with the truck still running. Initially no boat was found until ALEA located an empty boat floating nearby.

Divers found the body around 11 p.m. about 30 yards from the boat ramp.

Cullman County dive team and Haleyville Rescue assisted with the search.

