LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today

2-year-old Major Turner.
2-year-old Major Turner.(Source: Family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Birmingham toddler.

2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner was shot and killed exactly one year ago Friday in the 2900 block of John Bryan Rd SW in the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community.

His mother was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment and released.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Clearance Speed, Jr. of Birmingham.

Major was one of five boys.

His mom said the night she and Major were shot they were on the couch about to go to sleep. Major’s last words were, “Thank you” as he pulled a cover up over his mom. Smith was pregnant at the time, just weeks from giving birth.

24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.
24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.(wbrc)

During the investigation into Major’s murder, Birmingham Police Homicide detectives identified Speed as a suspect.

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for felony murder.

Speed is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond on a separate case where he was charged with Capital Murder.

In January of 2021, Speed was arrested for the death of 56-year-old Richard Spence. Police say Spence was shot multiple times after an argument on January 14th.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Woman killed, multiple others injured in storms in West Alabama
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away

Latest News

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Woman killed, multiple others injured in storms in West Alabama
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Pedestrian hit and killed during rainstorm in B’ham
Body of Missing Winston Co. Boater Found
Body of Winston Co. boater found