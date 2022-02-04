Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Birmingham toddler.

2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner was shot and killed exactly one year ago Friday in the 2900 block of John Bryan Rd SW in the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community.

His mother was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment and released.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Clearance Speed, Jr. of Birmingham.

Major was one of five boys.

His mom said the night she and Major were shot they were on the couch about to go to sleep. Major’s last words were, “Thank you” as he pulled a cover up over his mom. Smith was pregnant at the time, just weeks from giving birth.

24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr. (wbrc)

During the investigation into Major’s murder, Birmingham Police Homicide detectives identified Speed as a suspect.

Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for felony murder.

Speed is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond on a separate case where he was charged with Capital Murder.

In January of 2021, Speed was arrested for the death of 56-year-old Richard Spence. Police say Spence was shot multiple times after an argument on January 14th.

