Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has announced plans to revitalize Alabama’s nearly decades old driver’s license process in place of an entirely new system.

According to the governor’s office, the new system will be called the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS) and will yield significant improvements to citizen experience.

Some of the expanded online services include but are not limited to:

Ability to update their addresses

Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses

Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards

Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks

Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals

Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

In order to install the new system and new hardware, Driver License Offices statewide will close beginning Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen Tuesday, April 26. During this time office and online services will not be available to the public.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.”

For further information on LEADS and project updates, visit LEADS | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (alea.gov).

