I-59NB reopens after 2-vehicle crash just before Roebuck Pkwy. exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire & Rescue service responded to a 2-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound Thursday evening near exit 133.

An official said there were two vehicles involved in the crash and three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The interstate was closed to traffic in the northbound lanes for a while as crews investigated and worked to clear the roadway.

We’re told the road reopened to traffic just before 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.