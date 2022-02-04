LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

I-59NB reopens after 2-vehicle crash just before Roebuck Pkwy. exit

2-vehicle crash closes I-59NB just before Roebuck Pkwy. exit
2-vehicle crash closes I-59NB just before Roebuck Pkwy. exit(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire & Rescue service responded to a 2-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound Thursday evening near exit 133.

An official said there were two vehicles involved in the crash and three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The interstate was closed to traffic in the northbound lanes for a while as crews investigated and worked to clear the roadway.

We’re told the road reopened to traffic just before 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking areas of heavy rainfall and monitoring for possible flooding
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

Latest News

Schools across Central Alabama are adjusting their schedules due to the threat of severe weather.
Schools adjusting schedules across Alabama
Braxton Weidman passed away from brain cancer Tuesday afternoon.
Hoover child battling brain cancer passes away
Full Circle
Full Circle celebrates opening a new location
There could soon be an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old. Drug maker,...
When will babies and kids under 5 be able to get COVID shots?