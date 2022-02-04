Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl abducted in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl Enterprise police say has been abducted.

Police say Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Anthony Circle. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Eidy may be travelling with a man identified as Alvaro Cucul. They may be traveling in a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Police believe they may be in Georgia.

Eidy is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, around 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222, leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com or call 911.

