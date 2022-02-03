LawCall
What are your rights if pulled over by police?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The policing controversy in Brookside may have you asking what are your rights during a traffic stop? We heard several complaints from people Tuesday during an emergency town hall.

“He pulled me over. He had his hand on his gun as if he was going to shoot me. He forced me out of my car,” Jori Jones, who was pulled over by Brookside Police said.

That’s just some of the claims made against Brookside Police during a town hall. That department is under the microscope for allegations of aggressive policing.

So what do you do if you get pulled over?

“Once you get stopped, make sure you pull over in a well-lit area or somewhere where you feel comfortable. Once the officer starts approaching your vehicle, make sure your hands are on the wheel so that they are in plain sight so they can see you,” Lt. Cortice Miles with the Bessemer Police Department said.

Miles says it’s also a good thing to have your window rolled down so the officer sees you aren’t a threat. He also recommends making eye contact with the officer when they approach you.

“When I walk up to you and say ‘hey how are you?’ That makes me feel a little better so I’m thinking, okay this person may tell me what they did and I feel a little more comfortable. I may check to make sure they have a license and then let them go. But that first interaction with, ‘why did you stop me?’ That’s not usually how you want to start,” Miles said.

You also need to know your rights if you get pulled over. You do have to present your driver’s license when asked. After that, local defense attorney Roger Appell says you don’t have to give them any more information.

“You don’t have to talk to the police. You don’t have to tell them anything. If they have a case against you or think you’ve committed then can arrest you, but you don’t have any obligation,” Appell said.

Appell and Lt. Miles both say the first interaction usually determines what the outcome will be. They also say mutual respect during traffic stops goes a long way. Miles tell us all interactions with law enforcement are not bad. He says cops want to make it home to their families just as much as the people they pull over.

