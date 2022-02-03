LawCall
Tuscaloosa city councilors hosts public meeting on redistricting

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are deciding what district lines will look like going forward after population growth in the area according to the 2020 census. Some say any changes should reflect the growing number of minorities as well.

Tuscaloosa City councilors hosted the first public discussion about redistricting in the city Wednesday. It drew a packed crowd inside Tuscaloosa City Council chambers.

Tuscaloosa has seven voting districts for city council and school board. After the census, they must be equally divided between the city’s population of 99,598 people.

The city council and staff came up with two possible maps to be considered. A group called Tuscaloosa Action created a third map that makes four minority-majority districts, two predominantly white districts and one without dominant white or minority percentage.

“So 52 percent non-white, 4 out of 7 Districts should be a black majority and the federal law requires you to make one if you can. We have a mop that shows you how you can,” said Mike Alton with Tuscaloosa Action.

“I posted three times on Facebook and got zero responses as far as my district is concerned. I’m proud of this council because agree or disagree, we have all worked very hard at this and take it very seriously,” City Council President Kip Tyner said before the meeting started,

The Tuscaloosa City Council has until April first to make a decision on redistricting.

