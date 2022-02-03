Talladega man recovering after falling off ladder

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Andy Williams, a husband and father of four, says January 19th started as a normal day at work. He and his family planned to celebrate their son’s birthday, but it would never happen.

His wife, Rebecca, says she got a frantic unexpected phone call.

“At about 1:40, Andy called me and he said call the paramedics,” says Williams. “I have fallen. I said ‘what do you mean you’ve fallen?’ He said I fell off a roof Rebecca my leg is dangling. I’ve got to go to the emergency room.”

Andy was working on the roof of a building when he fell. He fell about 15 to 20 feet, but he was in too much pain to wait on first responders.

“Andy called me back and told me he had drug himself from the concrete into his truck. He was driving himself to Citizen’s ER,” says Williams.

He instructed her to let the hospital know he was on his way and needed help immediately.

He was later transported to UAB’s trauma unit where they learned his ankle and foot were shattered to the point that doctors say it will have to be surgically joined to his leg.

“Andy will no longer be able to move his foot. His left foot,” says Williams. “He won’t be able to move it up or down. Left or right. It is stationary. It is in a fix neutral position.”

Williams is glad her husband is still here. Although the recovery process will be long, she’s grateful she still has her husband and her children have their father.

Doctors say Williams should be able to function at about 90 percent once he completes his recovery and rehabilitation process which will take several months.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to assist with medical bills and other expenses. To donate, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.