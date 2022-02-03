Storm shelters opening across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County EMA announced that storm shelters across the county are now opening due to the threat of severe weather.

All storm shelters in Fultondale are now open, and shelters in Hueytown, Gardendale, Palmerdale, Sylvan Springs, Morris, McAdory and Adger are now open.

The Tuscaloosa County EMA has also recommended that all storm shelters across the county be opened. The storm shelter at Woodstock Elementary is also now open.

Birmingham Fire will be opening the City’s Safe Rooms at 3:00.

We will continue to update this story as more storm shelters open.

STORM SHELTER OPENINGS IN JEFFCO (A thread) :



*This thread will be updated throughout today's event.*



Fultondale (All shelters)- Open

Hueytown- Open

Gardendale- Open

Palmerdale- Open



Shelter Map: https://t.co/EkfCyhxvs1 pic.twitter.com/oJNcrNpeUy — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) February 3, 2022

STORM SHELTER OPENINGS IN JEFFCO (A thread):



*This thread will be updated throughout today's event.*



Sylvan Springs- Open

Morris- Open

McAdory- Open



Shelter Map: https://t.co/EkfCyhxvs1 pic.twitter.com/1cFQuVQRlz — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) February 3, 2022

Tuscaloosa County EMA has RECOMMENDED that all Tuscaloosa County storm shelters be opened. Please visit https://t.co/d06pRPk0y4 to find which shelter is open near you. — Tuscaloosa County EMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) February 3, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.