Storm shelters opening across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County EMA announced that storm shelters across the county are now opening due to the threat of severe weather.
All storm shelters in Fultondale are now open, and shelters in Hueytown, Gardendale, Palmerdale, Sylvan Springs, Morris, McAdory and Adger are now open.
The Tuscaloosa County EMA has also recommended that all storm shelters across the county be opened. The storm shelter at Woodstock Elementary is also now open.
Birmingham Fire will be opening the City’s Safe Rooms at 3:00.
We will continue to update this story as more storm shelters open.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.