Schools adjusting schedules across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools across Central Alabama are adjusting their schedules due to the threat of severe weather.

Birmingham City Schools is closing all after school activities and after care Thursday.

Officials with Jefferson County Schools said buses are currently being held at a number of schools due to the severe weather threat.

The City of Alabaster City Schools’ buses are returning to schools so that students can shelter. Students still in the building are sheltering.

Vestavia Hills High School announced that all of their practices and games for Thursday have been cancelled.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

The city of Alabaster is under a tornado warning. Buses are returning to schools so that students can shelter and... Posted by Alabaster City Schools on Thursday, February 3, 2022

@HooverSchools: "Due to the possible severe weather, all Hoover City Schools will have a delayed dismissal. We are holding dismissal as a safety precaution until conditions improve." @WBRCnews — Morgan Hightower (@mchightower) February 3, 2022

Due to weather, all afternoon practices and games schedule for today have been cancelled. — VHHS Athletics (@1rebelathletics) February 3, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.