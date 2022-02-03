LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Schools adjusting schedules across Alabama

Schools across Central Alabama are adjusting their schedules due to the threat of severe weather.
Schools across Central Alabama are adjusting their schedules due to the threat of severe weather.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools across Central Alabama are adjusting their schedules due to the threat of severe weather.

Birmingham City Schools is closing all after school activities and after care Thursday.

Officials with Jefferson County Schools said buses are currently being held at a number of schools due to the severe weather threat.

The City of Alabaster City Schools’ buses are returning to schools so that students can shelter. Students still in the building are sheltering.

Vestavia Hills High School announced that all of their practices and games for Thursday have been cancelled.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

The city of Alabaster is under a tornado warning. Buses are returning to schools so that students can shelter and...

Posted by Alabaster City Schools on Thursday, February 3, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Body found on I-459N identified, Hoover Police investigating
New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Tornado Watch.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warnings, Watches, Flood Watches in effect for parts of Central Ala.
Investigators recovered drugs, firearms, vehicles and more in bust
Drugs, firearms, vehicles and TVs recovered in big bust

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
People hurt, homes damaged in West Alabama
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Storm damage in North Sawyerville
Storm damage in North Sawyerville
Reports of storm damage across Alabama
Reports of storm damage across Alabama