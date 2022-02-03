Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, William Orkus!

William is a senior at Vestavia Hills High School with a 4.3 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, German Honor Society, and Varsity Basketball. He strives to give back through Youth Leadership and volunteers at children’s summer programs. His kindness and compassion have made him a true leader in the community.

William, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

