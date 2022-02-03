Police offer tips to stay safe while ride sharing after police say a woman was attacked

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is behind bars tonight after police say he posed as a Lyft driver and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman back in October.

Hoover police arrested 40-year-old Cardalle Bruce Osby after a traffic stop in January.

Right now, Osby is in the Jefferson County Jail, but it’s a reminder to passengers to be vigilant when using ride share services.

Ride share services like Lyft and Uber are popular and convenient, especially when you need to get somewhere at a moment’s notice.

But Jacksonville Police Chief, Marcus Wood, said people need to pay close attention before getting into anyone’s car.

“I think it’s important to always, always, always be observant of your surroundings.”

Chief Wood, suggests waiting for your ride in a safe location, preferably indoors.

“They don’t get somebody who’s just riding around trying to pick people up and stop and say, ‘Hey, I’m a Lyft driver. Do you need a ride?’ That avoids that,” Chief Wood said.

Chief Wood said most ride share apps allow you to track your driver’s route.

So, if the vehicle outside isn’t the car you’ve been tracking, don’t get in.

Always verify who your driver is, and check the car’s make, model, and license plate number to confirm it is your ride.

“Be a back seat rider. I think that provides a sense of security to where you…a person who’s driving…they’ve gotta do a lot of stuff to be able to turn around and cause you some type of harm, but it also always you to be more aware of what’s going on around you an in that vehicle,” Chief Wood explained.

Chief Wood also advises riders to follow along with their own map apps to ensure the driver is taking the correct route.

“The last thing I’ll say it to travel in groups. We know that sometimes having numbers will keep individuals from trying to make someone a victim of a crime. So, when possible, I would say travel in groups, two or more that way you have multiple people,” Chief Wood said.

Chief Wood also suggests checking your driver’s rating on the app you’re using.

And if you’re someone who uses ride sharing often, he said you may want to invest in some self-defense classes, just in case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.