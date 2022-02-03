LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Permitless carry bill moves through Senate committee

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners could be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in Alabama.

Legislation doing away with those permits passed through an Alabama Senate committee today, and now heads to the Senate floor. This happened despite concerns from law enforcement and some lawmakers.

Those in favor of the bill are pushing back on those concerns from law enforcement.

Guns rights groups like BamaCarry believe the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry a gun without a permit. Advocates say that 21 states allow concealed carry without a permit. They also say since Alabama allows open carry then it doesn’t make sense to require a permit.

“No free person should ever have to ask to exercise their constitutional right. I call it a God-given right because the Constitution says leave it alone,” Eddie Fulmer with BamaCarry said.

Fulmer also believes concealed carry permits are money making schemes for law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident investigation on I-459
Hoover Police investigate after body found on I-459N
New details released in Hoover woman’s murder
Emily Atkins was last seen in Gardendale on January 24.
Gardendale PD: Missing woman found
Nicole Hall
Former intern at a West Alabama children’s center faces 2 serious charges
Woman has life-threatening injuries after someone shot into Birmingham home

Latest News

The policing controversy in Brookside may have you asking what are your rights during a traffic...
What are your rights if pulled over by police?
Talladega man falls off ladder; long road to recovery
Talladega man recovering after falling off ladder
A lawsuit filed by the Black Creek Station Subdivision alleges that Rouland Management Services...
Jefferson County HOA sues management company and bank
Crews in Birmingham working hazmat situation
Crews in Birmingham working hazmat situation