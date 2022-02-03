Permitless carry bill moves through Senate committee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners could be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in Alabama.

Legislation doing away with those permits passed through an Alabama Senate committee today, and now heads to the Senate floor. This happened despite concerns from law enforcement and some lawmakers.

Those in favor of the bill are pushing back on those concerns from law enforcement.

Guns rights groups like BamaCarry believe the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry a gun without a permit. Advocates say that 21 states allow concealed carry without a permit. They also say since Alabama allows open carry then it doesn’t make sense to require a permit.

“No free person should ever have to ask to exercise their constitutional right. I call it a God-given right because the Constitution says leave it alone,” Eddie Fulmer with BamaCarry said.

Fulmer also believes concealed carry permits are money making schemes for law enforcement.

