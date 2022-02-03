LawCall
Advertisement

People hurt, homes damaged in West Alabama

Storm damage in Hale County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting reports of storm damage and injuries across the state of Alabama.

The Hale County EMA director confirmed to WBRC at least four people were injured, and some were trapped after he says a tornado crossed the river in the Sawyerville area. Several homes were damaged off Highway 14.

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)

Tuscaloosa County EMA officials said 35th Street was flooded and cars were being turned around. At least one appeared to go underwater. EMA leaders said, “Please be aware of your surroundings and remember TURN AROUND AND DON’T DROWN!”

Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa County EMA)

