Partnership in Tuscaloosa County saving lives on the streets

A little known partnership between the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney and county volunteer...
A little known partnership between the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney and county volunteer firefighters is making a difference.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A little known partnership between the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney and county volunteer firefighters is making a difference. What’s odd is there is no official name for the program, but that’s not what matters. What matters is it’s saving lives in a very dramatic way.

In the last two years, 27 lives have been saved, four have been lost, and it’s people like Billy Doss who are making it happen.

Duncanville Volunteer Fire Chief Billy Doss never dreamed part of his job would include giving the nasal spray Narcan to save lives for people who overdose on opioids.

“Yes, we’ve had them come back and thank us,” said chief Doss.

But here he is, 35 years later in the fire business, Chief Doss finds himself doing just that. The last time he administered Narcan was earlier this year. An overdose, a survival.

“It reverses the effects of the opioids,” said Doss.

There are 22 volunteer fire departments in Tuscaloosa County and all are playing a vital role in saving lives with Narcan, 27 people rescued from the brink of death over two years.

It started with Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

“We were looking to see who in our community might make use of them,” said Webb.

40% of the cases Hays Webb prosecutes are drug related cases, all the more reason the partnership between his office and county volunteer firefighters has become more of an urgency, a drive to help win the fight against opioid overdoses.

“And with that we were able to work well together and thinking outside the box,” said Webb.

A program without a name is marking its mark in the trenches with volunteer firefighters like Billy Doss and Hays Webb leading the way on the front lines.

“It’s an amazing thing,” said chief Doss.

Chief Doss says in the cases where the four died, those were situations where firefighters simply couldn’t get there in time with the Narcan spray.

