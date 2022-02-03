Gas prices inch up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Your next gallon of gasoline will likely cost you a little more. The price of gas has gone up, which is happening a little earlier than it normally does.

According to Clay Ingram with AAA, it’s happening because people are getting tired of sitting around and staying put because of the pandemic.

That means they’re hitting the road a little earlier than usual, and that creates demand in the gasoline market. In Alabama, for example, gas has gone up 12 cents in just two weeks. That puts the average price per gallon right now at $3.11.

“Normally we start to see our spring increase in late February or early March as the weather starts warming up a little bit and those blue skies come back and we’re kind of anxious to get out and about a little bit. We’re seeing that increase a little early this year and that happens sometimes and I think that speaks primarily to our optimism that our pandemic situation looks to improve in the coming months,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

On the diesel side of things, the average cost there is $3.56 per gallon. Across the country, the average cost of gasoline per gallon is $3.40 per Gas Buddy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.